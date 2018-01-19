Community Good Works

Cornerstone Bank, Jack Conway and UniBank, among others, are featured in this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities.

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank gifted $80,000 to Atlantis Charter School to support its newly launched capital fundraising campaign. Atlantis hopes to raise $2.5 million to help fund construction of a new $35 million state-of-the-art campus along South Watuppa Pond.

Bridgewater Savings Bank

Bridgewater Savings Bank donated $5,000 to Project Contemporary Competitiveness, an initiative that provides a six-week residential summer program to ninth, 10th and 11th grade students.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank recently presented $106,000 in grants to 12 nonprofit organizations in the Taunton/Attleboro area.

Cape Cod Five

Cape Cod Five held its 18th Annual Educational Mini-Grants Awards Reception, awarding grants to teachers across the region. Among the winning projects from Cape Cod teachers were Individual Student DNA Analysis, a Cape Cod Brochure and “Sustaining and Protecting Our Local Estuaries.”

Charles River Bank

Charles River Bank partnered with the Milford Salvation Army’s Adopt-A-Family Program to adopt 45 children to gift them items on their wish lists including bikes, roller blades, dolls and coats.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank made a $10,000 charitable contribution to the Worcester County Food Bank in support of its network of 120 partner agencies, which included both food pantries and community meal programs. The bank also donated $40,000 to the Worcester Community Action Council, which will go toward assisting local residents with home heating costs this winter.

Country Bank

Country Bank donated $50,000 to the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corporation to support its commitment to economic development in the Quaboag Hills Region.

Dedham Institution for Savings Foundation

Dedham Institution for Savings Foundation donated $7,000 to the Charles River Center to help fund the training of employees in American Sign Language and the Picture Exchange Communication System.

HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank is awarding 20 college scholarships of $5,000 each to high school seniors who embody academic excellence and a commitment to community as part of its ONECommunity Scholarship Program.

Hometown Bank

Hometown Bank Community Foundation Inc. contributed $5,000 to NewVue Communities, formerly known as Twin Cities CDC. NewVue Communities is a nonprofit organization serving 22 communities in central Massachusetts since 1979. The bank also contributed $15,000 to North Central Massachusetts Development Corporation, which helps 26 communities within Worcester, Middlesex and Franklin counties focus on microlending, create jobs and operate small business workshops.

Jack Conway Realtor

Jack Conway Realtor recently distributed a check to Father Bill’s & MainSpring for the proceeds of the 33rd annual charity golf event.

Leominster Credit Union

Leominster Credit Union is collecting new blankets for its annual blanket drive. The program is in partnership with other Massachusetts credit unions and the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless.

MutualOne

MutualOne Charitable Foundation awarded $5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass/Metrowest. The award will support local one-to-one mentoring programs provided to Framingham and Natick youth. The bank also distributed a $7,500 grant to the Family Promise Metrowest capital campaign for the purchase of a new Day Center in downtown Natick. The building will provide for the shelter and transitional living needs of homeless families served by the organization, and will also offer program expansion opportunities.

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank recently donated $20,000 to Harborlight Community Partners, an organization providing affordable housing with supportive services for low- and moderate-income families, seniors and individuals living in Southern Essex County.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank recently delivered a $50,000 check to the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council Inc. for its proposed new childcare center. The bank will also host a benefit hockey game, pitting the Reading Fire & Ice squad – comprised of 19 hockey players from Reading Cooperative Bank staff, family and friends, as well as the Reading Fire Department – against the Boston Bruins Alumni. All proceeds will be contributed to the Schoolhouse Condo Fire Fund.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Rollstone Bank & Trust recently pledged $50,000 to UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital’s Community Campaign. Proceeds will support behavioral health services in the hospital’s emergency department.

The Village Bank

The Village Bank is awarding 17 scholarships totaling $50,000 to college-bound students of the class of 2018.

UniBank

UniBank recently donated $20,000 to Worcester Community Action Council’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, commonly known as the Emergency Fuel Fund. UniBank’s donation helps the organization provide relief to vulnerable households that are struggling to meet the cost of keeping their homes warm.

Wayne J. Griffin Electric

Wayne J. Griffin Electric Inc. teamed up with the Holliston Pantry Shelf for its annual Mitten Project, providing holiday presents to underprivileged children. In total, nearly 100 gifts were donated for 13 local families.

