Community Good Works

Bridgewater Savings Bank

Bridgewater Savings Charitable Foundation donated $2,500 to Housing Solutions’ Scattered Site Transitional Apartment Program, which provides shelter and support services for families who are homeless due to domestic violence.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank distributed a $5,000 foundation grant to OUT MetroWest in support of that organization’s work with LGBTQ youth in Framingham, Natick and surrounding communities.

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank donated $1,200 to Pathways for Children in Beverly. The proceeds were given by bank employees through their weekly “Jeans Day” program. The program has contributed over $40,000 to local charities and nonprofits since its inception in 2015.

