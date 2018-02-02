Community Good Works

Education is the operating word this week, as Cornerstone Bank invests in literacy programs in Greater Worcester, Naveo Credit Union offers scholarships and MutualOne Bank does its part to get kids started in STEAM education.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank awarded a total of nearly $2 million in grants to nonprofit organizations operating in the bank’s footprint in 2017. The grants supported a variety of important education and community development initiatives as well as health, human service and cultural programs. Over 550 organizations benefited from the funding.

Bridgewater Savings Bank

Bridgewater Savings Bank’s Charitable Foundation has donated $1,000 to The Charity Guild. The Charity Guild was formed in 1971 by a group of individuals concerned about people meeting basic food needs. The bank also made a donation of $1,500 to Heidrea for Heroes. Heidrea for Heroes is a veteran services organization that was founded in 2013 by two Marine Corp veterans who saw a need to offer struggling veterans resources not typically delivered through traditional post-military service agencies, such as adaptive housing and workforce readiness preparation.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank matched funds raised by employees who donated$5 each to dress down for a day, resulting in a total contribution of $688 to benefit the Diaper-A-Day Diaper Pantry run by the Church of the Good Shepard in Clinton.

Cornerstone Bank

The Charitable Donations Committee of Cornerstone Bank donated $2,500 to the Literacy Volunteers of Southbridge as well as Literacy Volunteers of Greater Worcester. These funds, totaling $5,000, will assist the literacy program, the ESL program and tutor training needs.

Framingham Rotary Club

The Framingham Rotary Club donated $17,000 for improvements to Butterworth Park. The funds will be utilized to purchase and install a shade shelter that will be located next to the current playground.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank awarded $2,000 to the Mary E. Stapleton Elementary School in Framingham to support the school’s second annual STEAM night. The event is focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education.

Naveo Credit Union

Naveo Credit Union is offering its annual Carlos Faria and Victor Da Silva Memorial Scholarship for the 2018-19 academic year. The credit union will distribute four scholarships of $1,000 each.

Pentucket Bank

Pentucket Bank contributed $5,000 to Team Haverhill in support of the Haverhill’s 2018 downtown River Ruckus festival slated for September.

Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley

The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley Community Service Committee made hand-tied fleece blankets for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield again this year. The blankets are to be delivered to the hospital in mid-February.

RTN Federal Credit Union

The RTN Federal Credit Union Employees Community Outreach Committee sponsored and served dinner at the Bristol Lodge Soup Kitchen in Waltham.

