Community Good Works

Cornerstone Bank

Worcester-based Cornerstone Bank’s Charitable Donations Committee recently donated $2,500 to the Nativity School of Worcester. This donation will help update the arts and performance programs at the school.

East Cambridge Savings Bank

The East Cambridge Savings Charitable Foundation donated $2,500 to the Cambridge Community Center, a Cambridge-based nonprofit organization that has served the city’s Coast neighborhood for nearly 90 years. The Cambridge Community Center provides an array of services for nearby residents of all ages including an after-school program, teen workforce development and summer camps.

Dedham Institution for Savings

The Dedham Institution for Savings donated $5,000 to the League School of Greater Boston to help fund the school’s nutritional education and adaptive physical education programs.

Main Street Bank

The Ayer-based Main Street Bank Charitable Foundation awarded Indian Hill Music a $5,000 grant for the Ayer Shirley Music Partnership for the 2017-2018 academic year.

MutualOne Bank

The Framingham-based MutualOne Charitable Foundation has awarded $5,000 to Junior Achievement of Northern New England to support financial literacy, business education and work force readiness programs for students at Bennett-Hemenway, Memorial and Brown elementary schools in Natick.

