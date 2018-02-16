In this week’s Community Good Works, Easthampton’s bankESB kicks off its PB&J Drive for the Food Bank of Western Mass., ERA Key Realty recaps its 2017 international charity efforts and Berkshire bank partners with New England Sports Network for to help high-risk youth.

bankESB

Easthampton-based bankESB is supporting the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in the third Annual “Spread the Love” peanut butter and jelly food drive. Collection boxes will be located at each bankESB branch office throughout the month of February to collect jars of peanut butter and jelly for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Berkshire Bank

In partnership with New England Sports Network, Pittsfield-based Berkshire Bank awarded a $13,000 grant to Bridge Over Troubled Waters through the Berkshire Bank Exciting Assists Grant Program.

ERA Key Realty Services

Northbridge-based ERA Key Realty Services gave $43,282 to 36 charities in 2017 and honored three of its agents for helping families of children with leukemia, people living in poverty in Venezuela and orphans in Haiti.

Main Street Bank

Marlborough-based Main Street Bank Charitable Foundation awarded Thrive Support and Advocacy a $5,000 grant for its new Leadership Experience and Development (LEAD) initiative. The LEAD program empowers young adults ages 17-25 with intellectual and developmental challenges with the knowledge, skills and confidence to become leaders in their communities, honing their ability to positively impact their own lives and the lives of others.

MutualOne Bank

The MutualOne Charitable Foundation of Framingham awarded $5,000 to the Framingham Public Library Foundation toward the purchase and operation of a bookmobile.

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank of Peabody donated $1,400 to Epilepsy Foundation New England. The proceeds were given by bank employees through the bank’s weekly “Jeans Day” program.

Tags: community good works, Food Bank of Western Mass, PB&J drive