Three financial institutions gave back to their communities in different ways in this week’s roundup.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union launched a new community outreach initiative called Small Acts That Give Back, where the credit union performs random acts of kindness throughout the local community and within its branches. The credit union, which just celebrated its 106th anniversary, kicked off the initiative at Market Basket in Lowell, greeting nearly 100 shoppers with a Market Basket gift card and a free reusable tote bag.

MutualOne

Framingham-based MutualOne Charitable Foundation awarded $6,000 to St. Bridget’s Food Pantry in Framingham. Now in its 26th year, St. Bridget’s Food Pantry provides food assistance to town residents who, through socioeconomic or health factors, are unable to meet their food needs. The pantry helps about 150 households a week and additional families and individuals during the holiday season.

North Shore Bank

Peabody-based North Shore Bank raised $1,260 in the month of January to benefit the North Shore Community Action Program’s Fuel Assistance Program, a platform that helps income eligible households pay their winter heating bills.

Tags: community good works, Jeanne D'arc Credit Union, MutualOne