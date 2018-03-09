Community Good Works

Arbella Insurance and Country Bank each take stock of their 2017 charitable efforts, and the indigent get a boost from businesses in Cambridge, Fall River, Framingham and Leominster.

Arbella Insurance Foundation

The Arbella Insurance Foundation donated more than $2.5 million in support of 626 different charitable organizations throughout New England and in support of disaster relief beyond the Northeast last year. In addition, employees of the Quincy-based firm contributed 2,396 hours to volunteering for 14 different nonprofit organizations throughout New England.

bankHometown

Oxford-based bankHometown raised $12,800 during its Annual Giving Campaign benefiting three local chapters of the United Way.

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank, headquartered in Swansea, has donated $5,500 to the Mark G. Hoyle Elementary School Parent Teacher Association to fund a sign for the school, which is named after a former student and Swansea resident.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank reported that it donated $656,000 to over 400 organizations in 2017, through its charitable giving program.

East Cambridge Savings Bank

East Cambridge Savings Bank donated $5,000 to the Somerville Homeless Coalition, which provides service and support to individuals and families that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Leominster Credit Union

Leominster Credit Union donated 102 new blankets to area homeless shelters and charities. Twenty Massachusetts Credit Unions, along with the Cooperative Credit Union Association, participated in the 2018 Blanket Drive during the month of January. The credit unions donated a total of 838 blankets and hundreds of warm clothing items to the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless and 20 other local agencies across the state.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham’s MutualOne Bank donated $9,350 donation to A Place To Turn. Located in Natick, A Place To Turn helps meet the basic food and clothing needs of low-income MetroWest families and individuals referred by a network of social service agencies, health care providers, schools and clergy.

Partners Insurance Group

Swansea-based Partners Insurance Group pledged $500 to First Step Inn, a program providing safe shelter and meals to 20 homeless persons in the city of Fall River. The contribution will be matched by a special two-to-one program offered by Arbella Insurance, for a total donation to First Step Inn of $1,500.

RTN Federal Credit Union

Staff from Waltham-based RTN Federal Credit Union volunteered at two Waltham public elementary schools to read to students. RTN staff distributed and read books to first graders at the Douglas MacArthur Elementary School as part of the Share the Magic & the Credit Unions Kids at Heart Team’s Read with Malcolm Literacy Program. The staff also volunteered to read at the Northeast School as part of the Dr. Seuss Read Across America event.

