Community Good Works

In this week’s roundup, local book drives are in full gear as credit unions partner with the Cooperative Credit Union Association to donate educational resources to children in need.

Leominster Credit Union

Leominster Credit Union is joining with credit unions throughout Massachusetts to collect new and gently used books during the month of April in association with the Cooperative Credit Union Association’s annual book drive. The books will be donated to local organizations to provide an educational resource for many children.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Foundation awarded $9,500 to SPARK Kindness as premier sponsor of the 2018-2019 “Resilient Parent, Resilient Child” speaker series. This will be the foundation’s fourth consecutive year as a sponsor of the program. The free series empowers and assists community members through programming that supports their social and emotional needs and fosters resilience and connections.

Naveo Credit Union

Naveo Credit Union is launching a book drive during the month of April at both of its branches to benefit the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, based in Lynn. This year, Naveo’s goal is to collect 300 books. Each year, Naveo Credit Union participates in the annual, statewide book drive spearheaded by the Massachusetts division of the Cooperative Credit Union Association. The association collaborates with the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless to distribute the collected books to local nonprofits, low-income day cares, schools and shelters in Somerville, Cambridge and the surrounding communities.

Pentucket Bank

Pentucket Bank contributed $5,000 to the YMCA in Haverhill in support of its 2018 Legacy Gala.

Tremont Credit Union

Tremont Credit Union donated $2,000 for the Boston Children’s Hospital through its Jeans Day on Fridays program. Through these weekly donations, Tremont Credit Union’s staff raised $1,000 for Boston Children’s Hospital, which Tremont Credit Union matched to bring the total donation to $2,000. The donations were made as part of Mix 104.1’s Cares for Kids Radiothon to raise funds for the families of patients and research. During the hour of Tremont Credit Union’s donation, one caller offered to match all donations up to $20,000, boosting the Tremont Credit Union donation to $4,000. Several Tremont Credit Union board members and staff also made donations during the radiothon.

