Community Good Works

Freedom Credit Union, Skanska and Walpole Co-operative Bank are among the organizations giving back to their communities in this week’s roundup.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank awarded a $23,000 grant to Boston Cares through the Berkshire Bank Exciting Assists Grant program in partnership with New England Sports Network hockey coverage.

Charles River Bank

Charles River Bank donated $1,000 to the Bellingham High School Fitness Center Renovation Project.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank donated $5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass/Metrowest Inc. in support of the organization’s youth mentoring program.

Freedom Credit Union

Springfield-based Freedom Credit Union launched a children’s book drive in conjunction with the Cooperative Credit Union Association to benefit area children. The credit union is collecting donations of new and gently used children’s books at any Freedom Credit Union branch location in Springfield, Chicopee, Easthampton, Feeding Hills, Greenfield, Ludlow, Northampton and Turners Falls.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union helped send students from Dracut High School, Lowell High School and Nashua High School South to compete in the Massachusetts School Banking Association Spring Conference Competition, held at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Naveo Credit Union

Naveo Credit Union’s Scholarship Committee awarded three scholarships of $1,000 each to local students during its annual meeting. Scholarship recipients for the 2018-2019 school year were John Da Silva of Somerville, Victoria Raschi of Medford and Charles Casey Rideout of Cambridge.

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank donated $1,000 to the Peabody Education Foundation. The full donation will go toward Peabody teachers and students to help fund resources and programs that are outside the regular school budget.

Skanska

Construction and development firm Skanska recently hosted YouthBuild Boston The Designery program’s final celebratory project unveiling at their offices at 101 Seaport. The 10-week program provides Boston-area high school students with tangible industry experience to prepare them for the workforce by replicate the design review process that professionals undergo when proposing new developments.

Walpole Co-operative Bank

Walpole Co-operative Bank welcomed Service Dogs from Golden Opportunities for Independence (GOFI) into the bank to help raise awareness for the local nonprofit. GOFI breeds, trains and matches golden retriever service dogs with local children and families who may benefit from the increased independence and mobility a service dog offers.

