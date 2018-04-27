Community Good Works

Giving back through academia is a recurring theme in this week’s roundup.

Align Credit Union

Align Credit Union supported UMass Lowell art history and history students through the sponsorship of field trips to the Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy in Andover.

Arbella Insurance

The Arbella Insurance Foundation raised over $1 million in more than 10 years for its “Let’s Drive Out Hunger” campaign, which supports hunger relief programs across New England. Let’s Drive Out Hunger centers on a matching gift program in which Arbella matches donations made by independent agents who represent the insurers within the Arbella Insurance Group, on a two-to-one basis, up to $1,000 per agency. A total of $129,670 was raised through the program for local food pantries, soup kitchens and food programs in nearly 100 communities across New England from Nov. 1, 2017, through Feb. 28, 2018.

Charles River Bank

Charles River Bank’s Medway High School Student Tellers competed against 22 other Massachusetts High School teams at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston as part of the annual Massachusetts School Bank Association Spring Conference. The theme this year was financial planning with a focus on money management and budgeting, identifying financial needs and setting and achieving financial goals.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union donated $1,500 to Lawrence-based nonprofit The Psychological Center Inc. as its latest Give-A-Click winner through the credit union’s We Share A Common Thread Foundation.

People’s United

Forty-eight Eastern Massachusetts nonprofit organizations will receive a total of $303,234 from People’s United Community Foundation and People’s United Community Foundation of Eastern Massachusetts, the philanthropic arms of People’s United Bank, as part of its first grant cycle of 2018.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Rollstone Bank & Trust recently donated $15,000 to the United Way of North Central Massachusetts. Proceeds will provide fuel and general assistance to those in need.

RTN Federal Credit Union

RTN Federal Credit Union sponsored a Waltham All Stars vs. New England Patriots Players celebrity basketball game at Waltham High School. Proceeds from the event will support Waltham High School athletics activities, award scholarships for high school senior athletes and other extracurricular activities.

