Community Good Works

This week’s roundup includes various contributions to the community from financial institutions.

Baystate Financial

Baystate Financial raised $35,000 in the Fifth Annual Baystate Financial All-Stars versus Boston Bruins Alumni charity hockey game.

Berkshire Bank

In partnership with New England Sports Network, Berkshire Bank awarded a $23,000 grant to Boston Cares through the Berkshire Bank Exciting Assists Grant Program. The bank also marked National Small Business Week by awarding $14,000 in grants to support Small Business Development Centers, Service Corps of Retired Executives chapters and hosting events throughout its footprint.

Cape Cod Five

Cape Cod Five recently presented a $5,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod.

Charles River Bank

Charles River Bank donated $1,000 to the Claflin Hill Symphony Orchestra as a corporate night sponsor of its “Home to the New World” performance.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank employees recently raised $600 to present to the Berlin Food Pantry by way of CSB’s program for employees to “dress down” for a day by donating to a cause. The proceeds of the CSB staff donation will directly benefit Berlin residents who are struggling to provide food for their families.

Main Street Bank

The employees of Main Street Bank donated over $600 to Habitat for Humanity North Central Massachusetts as a part of its monthly Blue Jeans for Benefit campaign.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank announced a $5,000 grant to Reed Academy in Framingham to support the school’s sensory program for special needs students. The award will help Reed Academy purchase special materials and equipment for its Sensory Educational Social Skills Development programming.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank will raise funds to help feed a camper at the New Braintree-based Camp Putnam program. Camp Putnam aims to provide an authentic, nature-based camping experience for children and is made affordable for all families regardless of income.

