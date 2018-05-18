Community Good Works

An event, and several organizations are featured in this week’s roundup for their contributions to community.

Building Impact

Nearly 120 companies were represented at this year’s Building Impact NonGala, which raised $120,000. The event honors organizations that make it possible for Building Impact to create innovative programs that address social issues affecting the Boston area. This year’s NonGala awarded 43 companies with Impact Awards for their volunteer contributions to the community and highlighted two honorees – JLL, a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, and the Pine Street Inn, New England’s leading provider of housing, shelter, street outreach and job training to homeless men and women in Greater Boston.

Century 21 Commonwealth

Century 21 Commonwealth participated in the 2018 Easter Seals Evening of Empowerment Gala. Over the past three years, Century 21 Commonwealth’s support of the organization has surpassed $95,000. The annual award ceremony and principal fundraising event pays tribute to those who have demonstrated an unsurpassed commitment to making a positive impact in the quality of life for individuals with disabilities, as well as their families.

Naveo Credit Union

Naveo Credit Union collected over 200 books during the month of April as part of the Children’s Book Drive. Naveo Credit Union annually participates in the statewide book drive spearheaded by the Cooperative Credit Union Association. The association collaborates with the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless to distribute the collected books to local nonprofits, low-income daycares, schools and shelters in Somerville, Cambridge and surrounding communities.

Sherin and Lodgen

Sherin and Lodgen held a community service day with The Food Project, a nonprofit organization that works with diverse adults and youth to create personal and social change through sustainable agriculture. A team of Sherin attorneys and staff worked to groom and prepare fields at a local farm for the spring planting season.

Tags: community good works, Naveo Credit Union, Sherin and Lodgen