Community Good Works

Upcycling furniture, helping out zoo animals and breaking open a piggy bank pinata are all ways organizations are giving back to their communities in this week’s roundup.

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank committed $250,000 to the Buttonwood Park Zoological Society in sponsorship of the new Animal Ambassador Building.

Bridgewater Savings Bank

Bridgewater Savings Bank made a donation of $2,500 to Pro-Home Inc. Pro-Home Inc. helps families by offering down payment and closing cost assistance to first-time homebuyers, pre- and post-foreclosure services, credit and debt counseling and FDIC-based Money Smart seminars.

HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank awarded 20 college scholarships totaling $100,000 to high school seniors as part of the bank’s ONECommunity Scholarship Program, which recognizes a commitment to academic excellence and community. Each of the 20 outstanding high school seniors from around the region received a $5,000 award.

The Furniture Trust

The Furniture Trust, a nonprofit committed to responsible reuse of unwanted office furniture, held its annual signature event, the Eco-Carpentry Challenge, designed to promote resourcefulness and upcycling while providing students critical skills. Used office furniture donated by local businesses was delivered to nine high schools where students had five months to use teamwork, imagination and carpentry skills to transform these materials into new products, later donated back into the community.

Webster Five

Webster Five organized a donation of $315 in partnership with contest winner Marlene Lukasek to the Boys & Girls Club of Webster-Dudley through its piggy bank piñata fundraiser. Community members raised $165, and Webster Bank contributed an additional $150 to the person who broke the piñata’s chosen charity.

