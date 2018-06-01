Community Good Works

Financial institutions are feeling charitable in this week’s roundup.

Cape Cod Five

Cape Cod Five continues its sponsorship of the Cape Cod Baseball League for the 2018 season; it has supported the league for more than a decade. The bank recently presented a $10,000 donation for its sponsorship of the league and each of the 10 teams.

Dedham Institution for Savings Foundation

Dedham Institution for Savings Foundation donated $25,000 to the Dedham Cemetery Advisory Committee in a continued effort to fund the preservation and restoration of the monuments at the historic Old Village Cemetery in Dedham.

FHLBank Boston

FHLBank Boston provided a $10,000 grant to Early Investors to support two 17-week programs for students at the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics & Science in Roxbury and Excel High School in South Boston.

