Community Good Works

Align Credit Union and Mortgage Network Inc. are among the companies featured in this week’s roundup of organizations giving back to their communities.

Align Credit Union

Align Credit Union’s employees recently supported Habitat for Humanity’s 11th Annual National Women Build Week on May 23. The weeklong event invites women to devote at least one day to help families and spotlight homeownership challenges faced by women. In Lowell, the Align volunteers worked side by side with two families who will receive houses.

Country Bank

Country Bank’s Employee Charitable Giving Program supported Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island by helping to grant the wish of 7-year-old Esmeralda. Country Bank is sponsoring her trip meet the princesses at a Florida theme park.

Liberty Bay Credit Union

Braintree-based Liberty Bay Credit Union presented 11 high school and college students with scholarships to help with the costs of their education.

Mortgage Network Inc.

Mortgage Network Inc. sponsored a recent fundraising event that featured two American soldiers who participated in the battle that inspired the 2001 war film “Black Hawk Down.” The event, which was presented by the Longmeadow Veteran Services, was held on Friday, May 18.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank awarded Edward Glod, a resident of Three Rivers, with a $100 gift certificate for being the April winner of the bank’s hat contest.

