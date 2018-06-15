This week’s roundup comes up all financial institutions, and one CRE firm.

Align Credit Union

Align Credit Union recently awarded scholarships to 17 students as part of its 2018 scholarship program.

bankHometown

bankHometown presented a check for $3,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Fitchburg and Leominster as a lead sponsor of its 9th Annual Great Futures 5k Run & Walk.

Bridgewater Savings

Bridgewater Savings has distributed 14 academic scholarships totaling $18,000 awarded recently to local students.

Cummings Foundation

Cummings Foundation, the nonprofit affiliation of Cummings Properties, announced grants of $100,000 each last night to 100 local nonprofits through its $100K for 100 program.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union recently awarded a total of $1,000 to four local “Hometown Heroes” through its Small Acts That Give Back initiative.

Leominster Credit Union

Leominster Credit Union presented Bob Healy, chairman of the Starburst Committee, with a check for $8,000 as the premier sponsor of Starburst 2018. Starburst is Leominster’s traditional event celebrating the beginning of summer.

MutualOne Bank

The MutualOne Charitable Foundation has awarded $2,500 to Jeff’s Place Children’s Bereavement Center in Framingham. The grant will support a new Kids Crew program focused on children between the ages of 3 and 8 who have experienced a traumatic loss in their lives.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank awarded $10,000 in scholarships to local high school students.

Pentucket Bank

Pentucket Bank employees presented a check for $5,500 to members of the leadership team of Emmaus Inc. in support of its spring fundraiser and the organization’s programs at the D’Youville Center for Social Justice.

Tags: community good works, CRE, Pentucket Bank