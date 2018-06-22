Community Good Works

A slew of organizations are getting creative with giving back to their communities.

bankHometown

bankHometown donated a second installment of $5,000 to the North Central Massachusetts Development Corp.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank employees gave back to local communities through nearly 7,000 volunteer hours during Xtraordinary Day on June 5.

Freedom Credit Union

Freedom Credit Union generated over $3,000 toward cancer research during the Ludlow Relay for Life event.

HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank awarded three prizes totaling $7,000 to three small business entrepreneurs as part of its third annual Small Business “Pitch Contest.” Ten entrepreneurs were selected from a pool of over 50 applicants to present their business plans to five judges in competition for a $5,000 first place price to help grow and develop their business. Two runner-ups received $1,000 prizes in the competition.

IC Federal Credit Union

IC Federal Credit Union awarded five senior graduates with $1,500 each for achieving nearly perfect scores from the IC Scholarship Committee, weighted by GPA, extracurricular activities and response to an essay question.

Jack Conway

The 34th Annual Jack Conway Memorial Golf Tournament for the Homeless raised more than $15,000 to help fund programs, services and housing for the homeless in Southeastern Massachusetts.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

To help defray the costs of higher education for local college students, Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union awarded $17,000 in college scholarships to its members through its MoneyStrong College Scholarship Program and Employee Scholarship Program.

Leominster Credit Union

During the month of April LCU members and employees collected donations of 895 new and used children’s books. The books were distributed to the Red Raiders Lending Library program, Leominster Community Coalition and local organizations.

Liberty Bay Credit Union

Liberty Bay Credit Union in Braintree collected new swimsuits, towels, sunblock, bug spray and lunch boxes to sponsor 25 children who will be attending Old Colony YMCA camps this summer.

MutualOne Charitable Foundation

MutualOne Charitable Foundation distributed a $5,000 grant to Read to a Child to support the weekly Lunchtime Reading Program held at Brophy and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools in Framingham. The program pairs as many as 142 high-risk children in grades 1-4 with 198 adult volunteer reading mentors. The award will also support program expansion, with the goal of reaching as many high-need students as possible.

Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is hosting a one-day Summer Boot Camp on Wednesday, July 11 for new, young and small nonprofits in need of a tune-up. The Nonprofit Boot Camp takes place at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge and covers the basics of nonprofit management including governance, finance, fundraising, legal and best practices.

Rodman CPAs

Rodman CPAs of Waltham recently contributed $2,500 as a Platinum Sponsor in support of the Massachusetts Society of CPAs Educational Foundation’s scholarship program.

The Provident Bank

The Provident Bank distributed $50,000 among 34 organizations through its 19th Annual “Our Community, Your E-Vote” Program.

Workers Credit Union

Workers Credit Union raised more than $26,000 in the annual Greater Gardner Relay For Life event, the proceeds of which help fund cancer research.

