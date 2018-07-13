Community Good Works

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank donated $1,250 to North Reading’s Flint Memorial Library.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod and The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod have awarded $1,000 in scholarships through the Positively Different Scholarship Program for the seventh year in a row. Caroline Brodt, Olivia Williams, Wesley Garland, Nicole Gardner and Chloe McLean received the scholarship, all pursuing higher education in the arts field.

Direct Federal Credit Union

Three Massachusetts high school students received the Direct Federal Values in Practice Scholarship from Needham-based Direct Federal Credit Union. Each recipient received $3,000.

MutualOne

The MutualOne Charitable Foundation has awarded $2,500 to Framingham’s annual National Night Out, an event with Framingham Police, Housing and Pelham Apartments to encourage community cohesiveness and safety. National Night Out is scheduled for Aug. 7 at Cushing Memorial Park.

RTN Federal Credit Union

RTN Federal Credit Union is a Worcester Bravehearts Good Deed Seats sponsor and the credit union is inviting community contacts, partners, members or volunteers because of their good deeds by being invited to attend a Worcester Bravehearts game.

Rollstone Bank

Rollstone Bank & Trust has donated $5,000 to the Francis W. Parker Charter Essential School in Devens. The school serves over 400 students in grades 7-12 from 40 Massachusetts cities and towns. The donation will allow the school to expand its program offerings to educators and families.

Tags: Direct Federal Credit Union, MutualOne, Reading Cooperative Bank, Rollstone Bank, RTN Federal Credit Union, The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod