Community Good Works

Mutual One

MutualOne Charitable Foundation has given The First Baptist Church in Framingham a $5,000 grant. The grant will provide “Happy Birthday, Baby” baskets for 80 to 100 families with newborns in the local community. The baskets include infant clothing items, baby blankets and assorted childcare supplies, as well as community resource information for new parents.

UniBank

Whitinsville-based UniBank awarded $46,000 in annual scholarships to 23 high school graduates. The graduates are from high schools in Blackstone, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Hopkinton, Milford, Shrewsbury, Sutton, Upton, Uxbridge, Whitinsville and Worcester. They were chosen based on character, involvement in school and community activities, financial need and academic achievement.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank’s Charitable Donations Committee has donated $6,000 to the Worcester State Foundation. This is the first installment of a three-year, $18,000-pledge by the bank. The donations will help establish and maintain a new summer program at Worcester State University that focuses on personalized academic support to freshman students.

United Way’s Greater Boston Project Connect

Over 300 volunteers and 60 businesses, government agencies and community-based organizations provided services and resources to more than 400 people who are at risk of being homeless or experiencing homelessness. AEW Capital Management and United Way of Massachusetts volunteered and helped organize the event. Services provided include dental screenings, financial checkups, housing assistance and school supplies.

VHB

Boston-based commercial real estate consulting firm VHB recently awarded five $2,000 college scholarships to children of VHB team members.

Tags: AEW Capital Management, Cornerstone Bank, Mutual One, UniBank, United Way of Massachusetts, VHB