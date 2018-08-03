Community Good Works

MSA Mortgage and Encore Realty

MSA Mortgage and Encore Realty in Winthrop will sponsor a cat adoption drive in late August with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. During the one-day drive, the $150 adoption fee will be covered by funds from MSA Mortgage and Encore Realty. The companies are also accepting donations.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne has given a $10,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest to support out-of-school programs at the Framingham location.

HarborOne Bank and Mortgage

HarborOne Bank and Mortgage employees will pack and donate over 5,000 backpacks to at-risk children in Southeast Massachusetts. The backpacks filled with school supplies will be donated to organizations including School on Wheels, the Wonderfund, Interfaith Social Services and Taunton Boys & Girls Club.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank has awarded $271,313 to 40 nonprofit organizations in Taunton, Attleboro, Southcoast and Rhode Island, including the Franklin Food Pantry, Newman YMCA in the Taunton-Attleboro area, Children’s Advocacy Center of Bristol County and the Schwartz Center.

Cornerstone Bank

Nineteen Cornerstone Bank employees in Worcester volunteered at the Habitat for Humanity Operation Playhouse Build-A-Thon to build and decorate playhouses for children of veteran and military families.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank will host a blood drive at its Palmer branch on August 10 to support the Bayside Medical Center of Springfield and all Baystate Health hospitals.

Mechanics Cooperative Bank

Mechanics Cooperative Bank in Taunton awarded annual scholarships to six local students: Casey Arruda, Oeghan Blanchard, Alexander Bejarano, Sydney Borrello, Brannagh O’Donnell and Jacob Machado were chosen based on their academic standing, athletics and community service.

Bridgewater Savings Bank

Bridgewater Savings Bank has donated $6,000 to the Old Colony YMCA’s annual support campaign to ensure that children and families can be involved in programming. The donation will be given to four branches in Brockton, East Bridgewater, Middleboro and Taunton.

