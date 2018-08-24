In this week’s community good works, credit unions collect and donate school supplies and funds to the greater Massachusetts community.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union of Lowell collected over 900 school supply items for children of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lowell and Greater Nashua. A collection box was placed at each branch location for members and employee to donate during July.

Workers Credit Union

Workers Credit Union of Fitchburg donated more than $32,000 to three local nonprofits as a part of its GiveBack program, which earned $9,000 more this year than in 2017. The YWCA of Central Massachusetts received $11,097, the Worcester County Food Bank received $11,299 and the United Way of North Central Massachusetts received $10,260.

RTN Federal Credit Union

The RTN Federal Credit Union’s GoodWorks Foundation of Waltham donated $2,000 to the Waltham Youth Environmental Entrepreneurship Program. This donation will sponsor summer employment for Cooper Ferrari, a Waltham student.

UniBank

UniBank of Whitinsville granted $3,000 in support of Northbridge Beautification to bring flower pots and other landscaping efforts to the Memorial Square section of Whitinsville. This effort will begin 2019.

Arbella Insurance Foundation

Arbella Insurance Foundation of Quincy is the sponsor of the 17th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon at Fenway Park. This telethon is in support of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Arbella Insurance Foundation will donate $100,000 to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as well.

Tags: Arbella Insurance Foundation, Jeanne D'arc Credit Union, RTN Federal Credit Union, UniBank, Workers’ Credit Union