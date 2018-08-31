In this week’s Community Good Works, banks donate to nonprofits, arts centers and marathons in their communities.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank donated $500 to help support the 14th annual Wilmington Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk in September. Proceeds from the walk, sponsored by the bank and the Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce, will go to local scholarship programs.

Berkshire Bank

The Berkshire Bank Foundation of Pittsfield has donated $1.118 million to 294 nonprofits this year. YMCA Training was one recipient, receiving a $10,000 grant for its Financial Services Training Program.

Blue Hills Bank

The Blue Hills Bank Foundation of Hyde Park granted Fort Points Arts Community $12,800 to fund the organization’s new space at the Envoy Hotel in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood. The new space will host public arts events and educational programming.

