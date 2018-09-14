This week’s Community Good Works features banks and credit unions giving back to their communities through volunteer work, donations and events.

Charles River Bank

Charles River Bank of Medway donated $1,000 to the Mendon-Upton Education Foundation for the 2018-2019 school year. The donation will fund programming for local schools that would not be covered through regional school district’s regular operating budget.

Country Bank

Employees of Country Bank of Ware volunteered this week with Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a local family.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Greylock Federal Credit Union of Pittsfield has generated $2,130 in donations for local Lee High School. The credit union introduced a new debit card featuring the high school’s logo and colors, and every time a member signed up for one, the credit union donated to the school. This ongoing donation has funded library furniture, school trips for students and school fundraising supplies.

Middlesex Federal

Middlesex Federal of Somerville donated $1,000 to RESPOND Inc., an organization that helps individuals and families respond to and end domestic violence.

