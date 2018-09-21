This week’s Community Good Works highlights credit unions and banks who have donated to many causes, especially to those who were affected by the Merrimack Valley gas explosions.

Jack Conway Realtors

Sixteen team members of Jack Conway Realtors of South Shore walked in the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s earlier this month along the Plymouth waterfront. The team raised $4,315 to support care and research for a cure for Alzheimer’s.

RTN Federal Credit Union

RTN Federal Credit Union of Waltham and the RTN GoodWorks Foundation donated $21,000 to the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless. The funds were proceeds from Walk Home 2018, three 5K Walks held in Danvers, Dorchester and Waltham simultaneously and organized by the credit union.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank collected and distributed over 6,000 school supply items to children of local elementary schools during the bank’s Back to School Supply Drive.

Align Credit Union

Align Credit Union of Lowell will host several bed building events to support the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless’ A Bed for Every Child initiative. The events will be hosted at the credit union’s Lowell headquarters, and volunteers will assemble, sand and paint the beds that will be donated to children in need.

Digital Federal Credit Union

Employees at Digital Federal Credit Union of Marlborough packaged 32,000 meals, and sponsored 20,000 of them, to give to Lawrence-area food pantries to support individuals and families displaced by the recent Merrimack Valley natural gas explosions. This effort was in partnership with The Outreach Program and End Hunger NE. Meals were also distributed to local Massachusetts communities through the South Middlesex Opportunity Council.

Griffin Electric

Griffin Electric of Holliston donated 65 backpacks filled with school supplies to local students in need through the Holliston Pantry Shelf and Milford Housing Authority.

South Shore Bank

South Shore Bank of Braintree donated $25,000 to the Thayer Public Library, which funded the renovation of a new children’s room with a discovery space area named after the bank.

Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor (formerly Wynn Boston) will donate $100,000 to support residents of Greater Lawrence who were impacted by the natural gas explosions last week. To support Lawrence, which has one of the highest unemployment rates in the state, Encore will host job fairs, offer citizenship and English courses and provide 25 scholarships to the Greater Boston Gaming Career Institute for area residents as well.

Pentucket Bank

Pentucket Bank of Haverhill donated $25,000 to assist members of North Andover, Lawrence and Andover communities who have been impacted by the gas explosions last week.

IC Federal Credit Union

IC Credit Union of Gardner pledged a $15,000 donation over three years to the Quabbin Retreat Project, which supports behavioral health care in Central and North Central Massachusetts.

