Community Good Works

Jan 4, 2019

North Brookfield Savings Bank’s Regional Branch Manager Cindy Fountain (left) and Senior Vice President of Retail Banking Patty Ostrout (right) pose for a photo with unidentified North Brookfield Police Department Officers when they came to collect toys for local children.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

As part of its holiday toy drive, North Brookfield Savings Bank donated $1,750 to the local toy programs and collected thousands of donations of new and unwrapped toys and collected monetary donations in jars at its branch locations.

Robbinson Donnovan P.C.

Members of Springfield-based law firm Robinson Donovan P.C. made the holidays merry for three local families by partnering with The Gray House to provide gifts from their Christmas wish lists.

