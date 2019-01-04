Community Good Works

North Brookfield Savings Bank

As part of its holiday toy drive, North Brookfield Savings Bank donated $1,750 to the local toy programs and collected thousands of donations of new and unwrapped toys and collected monetary donations in jars at its branch locations.

Robbinson Donnovan P.C.

Members of Springfield-based law firm Robinson Donovan P.C. made the holidays merry for three local families by partnering with The Gray House to provide gifts from their Christmas wish lists.

