Community Good Works

Jan 11, 2019

Laurie Regan, Assistant Superintendent, Attleboro Public Schools; David Sawyer, Superintendent, Attleboro Public Schools; Stephen Withers, Jr., Chairman of the School Committee, Attleboro Public Schools; and Patrick J. Murray, Jr., President & CEO of Bristol County Savings Bank and President of the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank, through its Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation, recently awarded a grant totaling $20,000 to the Attleboro Public Schools to support the development of its Social Emotional Learning action plan.

MutualOne Bank

The MutualOne Charitable Foundation has awarded $10,000 to the Natick Service Council to support the organization’s Sustainable Homes programs for those experiencing hardship or economic uncertainty.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank has made a $7,200 donation towards the funding of the Lucy’s Children Program of Lucy’s Love Bus of Amesbury. Through Lucy’s Children Program, anyone who was diagnosed with cancer before the age 21 is eligible for funding for integrative therapies from Lucy’s Love Bus. The bank also donated $500 in support of the 26th Annual Newburyport Rotary Frigid Fiver and $1,000  to the seventh annual Old Newbury Bonfire.

 

 

Related articles:


Tags: , , ,

B&T Daily

Community Good Works

by Banker & Tradesman time to read: 1 min
Industry News State Chooses ‘Hybrid’ Design for I-90…
B&T Daily State Street to Lay Off 15 Percent of Senior Manag…
0