Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank, through its Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation, recently awarded a grant totaling $20,000 to the Attleboro Public Schools to support the development of its Social Emotional Learning action plan.

MutualOne Bank

The MutualOne Charitable Foundation has awarded $10,000 to the Natick Service Council to support the organization’s Sustainable Homes programs for those experiencing hardship or economic uncertainty.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank has made a $7,200 donation towards the funding of the Lucy’s Children Program of Lucy’s Love Bus of Amesbury. Through Lucy’s Children Program, anyone who was diagnosed with cancer before the age 21 is eligible for funding for integrative therapies from Lucy’s Love Bus. The bank also donated $500 in support of the 26th Annual Newburyport Rotary Frigid Fiver and $1,000 to the seventh annual Old Newbury Bonfire.

Tags: Bristol County Savings Bank, community good works, MutualOne Bank, Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank