Community Good Works

City Kids, a youth education nonprofit program developed by City Realty, donated Chromebook laptop computers to students at the Rafael Hernandez School in Roxbury. This donation is part of the City Kids mission to provide educational resources and opportunities for children growing up in Boston’s inner city neighborhoods.

Clinton Savings Bank donated $3,500 to residents and community organizations on Jan. 9 during celebrations for the completion of renovations to its Sterling location. Residents had been invited to write down their 2019 New Year Resolution on a chalkboard located in the branch for a chance for two people to win $250. In addition, as part of a nursery rhyme contest grounded in Sterling’s history, the bank gave away three prizes of $500, $1,000 and $1,500 to the town organization chosen by the top three nursery rhyme authors selected in the contest.

Cornerstone Bank donated $1,000 to the Kennedy-Donovan Center. The donation will help the center purchase sensory equipment for their South Central Early Intervention Program in Southbridge.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union has partnered with The PLUS Company. The PLUS Company provides supportive services to adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. The agency matches individuals with local jobs based on their career aspirations, personalities and skill set.

MutualOne donated $20,000 to the MetroWest ESL Fund as part of the bank’s annual Robert P. Lamprey Community Grant. The donation will support new computer hardware and instructor hours needed to enhance instruction for students at Framingham Adult ESL Plus to develop the computer skills needed to be part of the MetroWest workforce and economy

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank has donated $5,000 to the Newburyport Youth Hockey League.

The bank also donated $1,000 to the Scholarship Program of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School on Dec. 19.

Through a donation of $508, Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank sponsored two teams from Amesbury Elementary School to compete in Destination Imagination.

The bank also donated $500 to support the Daniel Webster Council’s Greater Portsmouth Area Good Scout Luncheon.

