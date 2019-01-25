Community Good Works

Bristol County Savings Bank

Through its foundation, Bristol County Savings Bank presented a $10,000 grant to the Team Noah Foundation of New Bedford.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank and its employees contributed over $45,000 to three local United Way organizations. During the recent holiday season, the bank held a company-wide pledge campaign where employees were given the opportunity to donate to the nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs for education, income and health care for communities across the globe.

The bank also made a $2,500 donation to the Dudley-Charlton Education Foundation in support of its mission to provide innovative and creative learning opportunities for the district’s seven public schools.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Gateways Community Services received a $1,500 donation from Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union’s We Share A Common Thread Foundation.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank has awarded $10,000 to Friends of Natick Senior Center to support the organization’s programs and activities through the bank’s foundation.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank donated $1,000 to The Housing Partnership of Portsmouth, New Hampshire for its 21st annual presentation of The Capitol Steps musical political satire troupe at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on Feb. 2.

The bank also donated $1,000 to the town of West Newbury to support the bicentennial anniversary of its incorporation on Feb. 18, 1819.

Wayne J. Griffin Electric Inc.

Wayne J. Griffin Electric Inc. donated 4,000 blankets to the homeless during the holiday season through a partnership with Beantown Blankets.

