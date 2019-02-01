Community Good Works

Bridgewater Savings Bank

Bridgewater Savings Bank donated $2,500 to Housing Solutions for Southeastern Massachusetts.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank, through its foundation, presented $72,500 in grants to 12 nonprofits located in the greater Pawtucket, Rhode Island area. The bank also made $139,800 in grants to 19 nonprofits located in the New Bedford/Fall River area and $132,000 in grants to 13 nonprofits located in the Taunton/Attleboro area.

Cape Cod 5

Cape Cod 5 granted a total of $100,000 through the Cape Cod 5 Foundation to local food pantries to support their work during a period of heightened demand.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank recently donated $1,500 to the Tri-Community Exchange Club. The donation benefited the club’s Holiday Program, as well as other programs of service.

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank donated more than $400,000 to more than 250 organizations, events and causes in several Central Massachusetts communities including Worcester, Fitchburg and Leominster in 2018 through its LifeDesign Community Dividend.

MutualOne

MutualOne bank made a $5,000 donation to United Way of Tri-County, enabling the nonprofit to provide holiday meals to 100 local families.

Partners Insurance Group

Partners Insurance Group recently presented two checks in the amount of $1,000 to Gifts to Give, a “philanthropy factory” in Acushnet, where young people from the region process donated children’s gear that is then recycled, re-purposed and gifted to local children in need.

UniBank

Unibank donated $2,500 each to 13 local food pantries recently for a total of $32,500.

