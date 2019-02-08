Community Good Works

Charles River Bank

Charles River Bank donated $1,000 to the Medway Foundation for Education as a premier sponsor of the foundation’s Dodging 4 Schools dodgeball tournament.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage raised over $512,000 to support 114 charities across New England during 2018 including Community Servings, The Home for Little Wanderers and Crossroads Rhode Island.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Volunteers from Hanscom Federal Credit Union recently prepared a meal for guests at Fisher House Boston, which provides no-charge accommodation for family members caring for hospitalized U.S. veterans. Fisher House Boston is located at the VA Boston Healthcare System’s West Roxbury campus.

MutualOne Bank

The MutualOne Charitable Foundation has awarded $5,000 to the Natick Visiting Nurse Association to support the MetroWest Meds program, which gives low-income individuals access to prescription medications at low or no cost. MutualOne also donated $5,000 to Downtown Framingham Inc., an independent group dedicated to promoting the city’s downtown businesses and community events.

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank donated $18,550 through the Community Investment Tax Credit program to Harborlight Community Partners, an organization providing affordable housing with supportive services for low and moderate income families, seniors, and individuals living in Southern Essex County.

