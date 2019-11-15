Community Good Works

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank pledged a $150,000 grant over a three-year period to the Blue Economy Initiative, a collaborative effort between the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and the SouthCoast Development Partnership to develop a “blue economy corridor” in Southeastern Massachusetts.

Charles River Bank

Medway-based Charles River Bank recently donated $1,000 to the Medway Foundation for Education as a platinum sponsor for their annual Dodging for Education dodgeball tournament.

The bank also recently made a $500 donation to the Franklin Food Pantry, which serves over 450 families each month. The donation will go towards purchasing items to stock the personal care shelves at the pantry.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank contributed $10,500 to further support the Bolton Baseball and Softball Leagues over the next eight years.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Hanscom Federal Credit Union volunteers prepared a meal for guests at Fisher House Boston on Nov. 5. Fisher House Boston is located at the VA Boston Healthcare System, West Roxbury Campus, and provides no-cost lodging and logistical support for family members caring for hospitalized U.S. veterans

Hanscom Federal Credit Union was also the presenting sponsor of Home Base’s Veterans Day Dinner. Held on Nov. 7 at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston, the benefit dinner supports the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital’s Home Base program. Earlier this fall at Hanscom FCU’s Alan M. Hart Memorial Charity Golf Classic, the credit union pledged to donate $750,000 to Home Base over the next five years, beginning with a contribution of $150,000 presented at the Classic.

Middlesex Savings Bank

Natick-based Middlesex Savings bank donated $742,247 to 43 nonprofit organizations throughout the MetroWest region.

People’s United Bank

During its third and final grant cycle of 2019, Connecticut-based People’s United Community Foundation awarded $197,500 to 42 organizations in Massachusetts for programs and services that range from efforts to end homelessness, services for victims and families of domestic violence, creating and increasing opportunities for students to pursue higher education and gain access to job training, in addition to increasing food security and supporting small business initiatives.

The Savings Bank

In honor of its 150th anniversary, Wakefield-based The Savings Bank recently presented a $1500 donation to Neighbors in Need, a food pantry which serves the greater Lawrence area, including the communities of Lawrence, Methuen and Andover.