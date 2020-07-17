Community Good Works

Brookfield Properties, East Cambridge Savings Bank and Trinity Property Management

East Cambridge Savings Bank, developer Brookfield Properties, Pro EMS and Trinity Property Management joined forces to purchase $60,000 in reusable protective gowns for three Cambridge nursing homes. The 1,500 gowns were distributed to Neville Center at Fresh Pond, Sancta Maria Nursing Facility, and Cambridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Unlike disposable gowns that need to be changed or thrown out after each use, these protective gowns can be washed and reused up to 600 times.

Dedham Savings Bank

Dedham Savings Bank donated $5,0000 to Quincy-based Domestic Violence Ended to help fund a major renovation to the group’s shelter. The grant will be used to repair the building’s four porches, increasing the safety of the building for clients and staff.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank donated $3,000 to the Summit Montessori School of Framingham to fund the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiative.