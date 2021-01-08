Community Good Works

Dedham Savings Bank

Dedham Savings Bank donated $10,000 to Brockton Area Multi-Service Inc. This grant will be used to improve accessibility for individuals in the organization’s residences by removing barriers and integrating “smart technology,” based on recommendations from occupational therapists, speech pathologists and physical therapists.

The bank also gave $25,000 to the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corp. This grant will help to defray costs associated with window replacements in multiple buildings, in an effort to maximize efficiency of the heating and cooling systems, ultimately saving tenants significant money on their monthly utility bills.

Hanscom FCU

Hanscom Federal Credit Union gave $1,000 worth of new toiletries and other personal care items to the Department of Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service in support of the VA Boston Healthcare System on the Brockton campus.

HarborOne Bank

Brockton-based HarborOne Bank donated $10,000 to local affordable housing nonprofit NeighborWorks Housing Solutions. The gift will fund first-time homebuyer education programs targeted at Brockton residents.

IC Credit Union

Fitchburg-based IC Credit Union gave $15,000 to a YWCA of Central Massachusetts’ fundraising campaign aimed at paying for the first renovations to the organization’s building since 1961.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham-based MutualOne Bank donated $8,500 to the Natick Center Cultural District. The grant will fund community public art in eight traffic calming areas in Natick Center.

The bank also gave $10,000 to the United Way of Tri-County to fund 200 holiday meals for local families.

North Shore Bank

Peabody-based North Shore Bank gave $100,000 to the Salem Small Business Loan Fund. The fund aims to assemble $1 million to provide capital and technical assistance to Salem businesses during the COVID pandemic and beyond.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Leominster-based Rollstone Bank & Trust donated $10,000 to the United Way of North Central Massachusetts’ Working Families Initiative to help low-and-moderate-income individuals and families increase their income, build savings, gain assets and “ultimately develop the capability to fully integrate into the economy.”