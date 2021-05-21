Community Good Works

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Hanscom Federal Credit Union gave 1,416 books to the annual children’s book drive sponsored by the Cooperative Credit Union Association. The books are distributed by the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless to nonprofit agencies in cities and communities across the commonwealth serving children ranging from babies to teens.

The credit union also gave $1,500 to On-Site Academy on behalf of the Armed Forces Financial Network, matching a grant given via the lender’s Board Memorial Award in 2020. On-Site Academy provides specialized therapeutic services for returning veterans, police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and others experiencing the effects of traumatic incidents in the line of duty.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank gave $1,000 to the East Longmeadow High School prom.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank collected 730 items, including over 200 pounds of dry pet food, in its first-ever pet supply drive. All donations are being used to directly support Second Chance Animal Services, a community-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to animal welfare.

Rockland Trust Co.

Hanover-based Rockland Trust Co. gave $20,000 to the Thompson Island Outward Bound Education Center to support its STEM-based Connections program for Boston Public Schools Students.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Fitchburg-based Rollstone Bank & Trust gave $25,000 to the YMCA of Central Massachusetts to support its annual fundraising campaign.