Community Good Works

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank recently awarded a $25,000 grant to the New Bedford Economic Development Council to support the city’s arts, culture and tourism fund and the coordination and implementation of New Bedford’s first ever Arts and Culture Plan, due to be completed this summer.

Cape Cod Five

Cape Cod Five has distributed a $25,000 charitable donation to WE CAN, an organization that empowers women with unique services that inspire hope and bring increased opportunity, self-sufficiency and stability. The donation was made on the occasion of President and CEO Dorothy A. Savarese’s 25th anniversary with the bank.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank recently made a $1,000 donation to the Worcester chapter of StandUp for Kids, an organization whose mission is to end youth homelessness.

Clinton Savings Bank

The Clinton Savings Charitable Foundation gifted $5,500 to the Sterling (Gibbs) Little League for the construction of an additional scoreboard at the Maypother fields in Sterling.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

More than 350 kids in the Lowell, Lawrence and Nashua areas joined players from the New England Patriots Alumni Club to participate in “Football For YOU” camps. Sponsored for the fifth consecutive year by Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, “Football For YOU” is a one-day, free football clinic, open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14 of all skill levels.

IC Federal Credit Union

Established this year by the board of directors of IC Federal Credit Union, the Employee Annual Scholarship Award Program will choose two recipients of a $1500 scholarship; either an IC employee or their dependent high school, college-bound senior.

MutualOne

The MutualOne Charitable Foundation awarded $2,000 to Girls Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts for day or resident summer camp scholarships for Framingham and Natick girls entering grades K-12 who could not otherwise afford to attend summer camp.

