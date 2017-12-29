The Conrad Group Has Busy End to 2017

The Conrad Group closed out the year with four transactions in Weymouth, Scituate and Hingham.

TCG negotiated an industrial building sale in Weymouth’s Libbey Park. The building, located at 195 Libbey Industrial Parkway, totals 42,100 square feet on 3.1 acres of land.

SJ Ginns Co. of Hingham will be moving its operations to the property in early 2018 and will occupy 15,500 square feet. That space was recently vacated by the seller, Southeastern Industrial Trust, and the remaining space is leased. McEvoy exclusively represented both parties in the transaction. The sale price was $3.075 million.

In a separate transaction, TCG executed 30,000 square feet of new leases at 320 Libbey Industrial Parkway. That building is now fully leased.

In Scituate, TCG negotiated the sale of a 3-story, 24,000-square-foot office building that sits on 1.7 acres.

The building was 90 percent leased at the time of sale to Harbor Medical Assoc., Baystate Physical Therapy, Advanced Dental and several others medical tenants.

James McEvoy and Peter Cooney of The Conrad Group exclusively represented the seller, Atlantic-Scituate Realty LLC, and McEvoy represented the buyer, Fulcrum Real Estate Partners. The sale price was $3,756,484.

Finally, in Hingham, TCG obtained a $1.2 million sale of unit C-10 at 72 Sharp St., a 10,00- square-foot flex condominium consisting of 4,000 square feet of office space and 6,000 square feet of warehouse space. McEvoy represented the seller, WL Trading LLC, while the buyer was represented by Brian Murphy of Unicorn Brokerage LLC. The space will serve as the new home of Colony Rug.

