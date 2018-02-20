Conservatory Purchases Hanover Property for Third Campus

Feb 20, 2018

Nonprofit arts school South Shore Conservatory has acquired 135 Webster St. in Hanover for its third campus.

The Conservatory plans to convert the existing 2-story, 7,610-square-foot medical office condominium into classrooms, offices and performance space. The purchase price was $1.19 million, according to Plymouth County Registry of Deeds records.

President Rich Beal of Perry Brokerage represented the seller, South Shore Hanover OB/GYN Inc. The two parties will each occupy a portion of the property while HOB prepares to continue their practice at a new location in the Hanover/Pembroke area, according to Perry Brokerage.

Set on a 2-acre property at Routes 53 and 123, the building was completed in 1976.

