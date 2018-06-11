Consumer Credit Slows in April

Consumer credit in the U.S. slowed in the month of April.

Consumer credit grew at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.9 percent in April, down from 3.8 percent in March, according to data recently released by the Federal Reserve.

That level of growth is the slowest out of any month this year, of any quarter in 2017 and of the yearly growth levels experienced between 2013 and 2017. Total outstanding credit reached roughly $3.88 trillion, up about $9 billion from March.

Revolving credit, which is largely credit card debt, increased 2.6 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, a different story from March when revolving credit decreased 1.3 percent. That put revolving credit at roughly $1.03 trillion, up from $1.028 billion in March.

Total non-revolving credit was up 3 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in April, a drop from 5.7 percent in March. That put total non-revolving credit at about $2.85 trillion.

