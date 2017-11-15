Contraception Coverage Expansion Reaches Baker

The Legislature finalized a bill Tuesday that guarantees women access to birth control without insurance co-payments, sending to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker a measure intended as a response to President Donald Trump’s actions.

The House and Senate both took the final votes needed to enact the so-called ACCESS bill on Tuesday, with the Senate approving it on a 27-0 standing vote. The House previously voted 140-16 in support the bill (H 4009).

Baker has said he supports the principles of the bill. He gets 10 days to review it before deciding whether to sign it.

“By voting for the ACCESS bill, the Legislature has affirmed that contraception is basic preventative health care and stood firm for women’s rights,” NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts Executive Director Rebecca Hart Holder said in a statement.

The bill would ensure copay-less access to oral contraception, allow women to pick up a 12-month supply of birth control at one time after an initial three-month prescription, and mandate coverage of emergency contraception at pharmacies without a copayment or a new prescription.

Insurance companies and advocates, such as Planned Parenthood, reached a compromise earlier this fall over sections of the bill, including some related to utilization of generics, that helped move the issue forward.

“Efforts at the federal level to limit access to contraceptives have created unnecessary uncertainty for millions of Massachusetts women,” Massachusetts Association of Health Plans CEO Lora Pellegrini said in a statement. “The ACCESS Bill offers a sensible approach that will provide women in the Commonwealth with the confidence that they will continue to have access to this important benefit regardless of what happens in Washington, while being mindful of our state’s focus on cost containment.”

