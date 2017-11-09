Contractor Sued Over Illegal $350K Home Improvement Scheme

An unregistered Everett home improvement contractor has been sued for allegedly accepting more than $350,000 from homeowners for home improvement projects but failing to complete the work, Attorney General Maura Healey announced yesterday.

“We allege that this contractor ripped off homeowners for thousands of dollars and left his projects unfinished and even uninhabitable,” Healey said in a statement. “We are taking this action to recover losses for consumers.”

The AG’s Consumer Protection Division began an investigation after receiving several consumer complaints that Richard Rolon, doing business as The Design Consultants, took hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits for renovation projects, then failed to provide the promised services. Rolon’s business has ceased operations.

Rolon allegedly solicited and accepted large deposits, or full payment, in advance from homeowners and promised to manage, oversee and order materials and labor for their projects. The size of the projects varied but included several kitchen remodeling projects, a major multiroom home renovation and a major renovation to the common spaces of a 12-story condominium building.

Rolon failed to complete the projects, and even failed to start renovation at one home after demolition was complete. Consumers reported that Rolon never provided all of the services for which he was paid, or refunds for undelivered materials and services. Consumers suffered additional harm including damage to their homes from shoddy or incomplete work and added expenses from hiring replacement contractors to restore their homes to a livable condition. One family was displaced from their home and had to stay in a hotel for weeks.

