Country Bank Donates Former Building for Economic Development

Ware-based Country Bank is giving a piece of its former self to the community.

The bank announced yesterday that it plans to donate its former building at 65-71 Main St. in Ware to the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corporation in order to assist economic development efforts and small business growth in the Quaboag Hills Region.

“The bank is looking forward to the development of this property as a creative, innovative space for artists and crafts people to practice and teach, as well as display their work,” Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank, said in a statement.

The retail space is currently being revitalized and will provide incubator space to three new small businesses to help them begin their new journey. The plans for the retail space include a pottery studio that will work in conjunction with Workshop 13 on pottery classes for the public, an art gallery with a coffee shop and an additional space for another artistic business.

The QVCDC also received a $75,000 grant from the Mass Development Collaborative Workspace program to help with the renovations taking place in the new space. The new businesses are expected to open this summer and will provide opportunities for people of all ages to experience arts and cultural activities right on Main Street in Ware.

“This prime location promises to be an important component to the revitalization of the downtown area. It enhances the collaboration with the bank, the town of Ware and QVCDC that started with Education to Employment, the Holyoke Community College Workforce training satellite facility that Country Bank donated space for two years ago,” Sheila Cuddy, executive director of the QVCDC, said in a statement. “We are so pleased to cultivate this community partnership aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Ware.”

