Coworking Space Opens In Former Hancock Tower

The Yard, a New York-based coworking space provider, has opened a new 32,147-square-foot location in newly renovated space in the former Hancock Tower at 120 St. James Ave. in Back Bay.

Jeffrey Inaba of Inaba Williams designed the sixth-floor location, which includes furnished workspaces, conference rooms, lounges and kitchens. Rates are $400 a month for coworking memberships, $550 for dedicated desks and $725 for private offices.

The Back Bay location is the 6-year-old company’s 11th nationwide, with the rest in New York and Philadelphia. The Yard recently obtained a $15 million credit facility from Israel Discount Bank of New York (IDB Bank) after raising $30 million in previous funding rounds. Three additional locations are in development in New York and Washington, D.C.

Landlord Boston Properties rebranded and renovated the bottom six floors of the former Hancock Tower as 120 St. James Ave. with a strategy of attracting more tech tenants. The Yard signed a 15-year lease at 120 St. James Ave. after a year-long search of properties in Boston and Cambridge.

