Cresa Completes New Office at Atlantic Wharf

Cresa has opened a new office on the 10th floor of 280 Congress St. at Atlantic Wharf in Boston’s waterfront. Moving from 200 State St., Cresa partnered with TRIA to design a new office in a building offering shared meeting and event spaces, outdoor space and easy access to parking, transit and restaurants.

“Our new Boston office allows us to serve clients in a modern and energetic workplace that reflects our evolution and growth as a company,” Adam Subber, managing principal at Cresa, said in a statement. “As a trusted design partner on many client projects, TRIA understood our corporate goals and vision, and approached the project as a unique opportunity to showcase the workplace strategy design elements our clients seek. Our open office environment offers a flexible, functional and beautiful space for our employees, clients and guests to enjoy.”

