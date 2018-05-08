Cresset Development Adds Two New Tenants in Watertown

Two companies have leased space at 65 Grove St. in Watertown following building renovations and new amenities added by landlord Cresset Development.

Industrial laser marking specialists Markem-Imaje signed a lease for 14,404 square feet on the second floor, while its parent company Dover Corp. leased an additional 3,719 square feet. Occupancy is scheduled for August.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Phil Giunta, George Nugent, Dan Krysiak and Nick Baxter, represented Cresset Development in the lease negotiations and Duncan Gratton of Cushman & Wakefield represented Markem-Imaje and Dover Corp..

Cresset Development acquired the 115,000-square-foot 65 Grove St. in 2014 and has completed renovations to interior spaces, building systems and added a new courtyard, parking garage and fitness facilities. Existing tenants include Bosch Thermotechnology Inc. and Lyndra.

Tags: Cresset