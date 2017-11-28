Curry Joins Boston Law Firm Nutter

Thomas J. Curry, who was U.S. comptroller of the currency until May of this year and most recently was an expert consultant for the International Monetary Fund, has joined Boston law firm Nutter as a partner.

Curry will co-lead the firm’s banking and financial services practice group and advise the firm’s clients in a wide range of policy, regulatory, governance and other matters.

Curry was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2012 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as comptroller of the currency – the head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the federal agency that charters, regulates and supervises national banks and federal savings banks. As comptroller, Curry served as an ex-officio member of the board of directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Financial Stability Oversight Council. He was also a member of the Group of Governors and Heads of Supervision, the oversight body of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. Previously Curry was the Massachusetts commissioner of banks from 1990 to 1991 and from 1995 to 2003.

“Tom’s experience, insights, and perspective will bring tremendous value to our banking, financial institution and fintech clients,” Deborah J. Manus, the firm’s managing partner, said in a statement. “We are excited for the opportunities Tom creates for our clients, and we are privileged to have Tom as part of our team.”

Curry also worked for the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council and NeighborWorks America.

