Dartmouth Property Management Expands In MetroWest

Dartmouth Property Management, a division of The Dartmouth Co., will provide property management services to two developments in Marlborough.

“We’re thrilled to bring Dartmouth’s services to MetroWest,” Bob Macnamara, principal of Property Management, said in a statement. “We are committed to providing hands-on, entrepreneurial property management with the institutional-quality reporting we’re known for and that our clients expect.”

Dartmouth Property Management will be the third-party property manager at the rebranded Knowledge Park @ Marlborough, a three-building campus located at 2, 4 and 5 Mount Royal Ave. in Marlborough totaling 158,828 square feet.

Working with the buildings’ owner, CB Equities of New England, Dartmouth will oversee significant upgrades to the park, including upgraded entry facades; improved lobby areas and modernized tenant spaces; co-working, conference and fitness facilities; and new outdoor spaces, including a patio area with fire pit.

Current Knowledge Park tenants include Lockheed Martin, Kubotek USA, the Boy Scouts of America, Family Orthodontics and Wyebot.

Dartmouth will also provide property management services to clients at 796 Boston Post Road in Marlborough, a mixed-use location of 31,800 square feet.

