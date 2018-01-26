Davis Cos. Buys Former Brighton Hospital Property

A 2.1-acre former hospital property in Brighton has been acquired by The Davis Cos. of Boston.

1515 Commonwealth Ave. contains a 4-story, 58,000-square-foot building on the MBTA Green Line. The sale price was $15.75 million.



Colliers International Boston’s investment sales team of Chris Sower, Scott Dragos and Doug Jacoby represented seller, Curahealth/Nautic Partners.

“Based on the growth of the Allston-Brighton market, 1515 Commonwealth Ave. received great interest across the market,” Sower said in a statement.

