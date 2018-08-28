Day Care Center Signs Long-Term Lease in Andover Minuteman Retail Park

The Learning Experience, a day care with 12 locations in the state, has signed a 15-year lease in Andover Minuteman Retail Park. The day care center will occupy 10,000 square feet of the retail park at the corner of MinutemanÂ and RiverÂ roads.Â Â

TomÂ BlaisdelÂ ofÂ NordlundÂ Assoc.Â facilitated the deal with the owner, TheÂ BrickstoneÂ Cos.,Â and The Learning Experience. The retail park is still undergoing new construction to be finished in fall of 2019, according to a statement byÂ NordlundÂ Assoc.Â Â

Tags: Andover, Minuteman Retail Park, Nordlund Assoc., The Brickstone Cos., The Learning Experience