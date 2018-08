Day Care Center Signs Long-Term Lease in Andover Minuteman Retail Park

The Learning Experience, a day care with 12 locations in the state, has signed a 15-year lease in Andover Minuteman Retail Park. The day care center will occupy 10,000 square feet of the retail park at the corner of Minuteman and River roads.

Tom Blaisdel of Nordlund Assoc. facilitated the deal with the owner, The Brickstone Cos., and The Learning Experience. The retail park is still undergoing new construction to be finished in fall of 2019, according to a statement by Nordlund Assoc.

Tags: Andover, Minuteman Retail Park, Nordlund Assoc., The Brickstone Cos., The Learning Experience