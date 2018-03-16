DeLeo Offers Peak at House Health Care Bill

New reporting requirements for MassHealth and protections against out-of-network billing are among provisions of forthcoming House health care legislation, details Speaker Robert DeLeo sketched out for the first time Friday morning.

DeLeo plans to tell the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce that the House will “in the coming months” take up a health care bill that “will increase transparency, empower small businesses and lay the groundwork for MassHealth reforms,” according to his prepared remarks.

The bill will require MassHealth to “report on how its services and supports are functioning” under its recently launched accountable care organization model and will direct the Center for Health Information Analysis to consider pharmaceutical data in its cost analyses, DeLeo said.

He said the bill will include new out-of-network billing protections and require a “uniform methodology” to communicate information about tiered insurance plans.

The bill, DeLeo said in his remarks, is now dubbed the Peter V. Kocot health care bill in honor of the House Health Care Financing Committee chairman who had been working on the legislation when he died last month at age 61. DeLeo has previously said Kocot left behind a detailed outline of the bill and that the House will take it up after its April budget deliberations.

