Developers Picked To Build Second TOD In Quincy

The MBTA has selected Hingham-based Atlantic Development and Bozzuto Development Co. to build 602 multifamily housing units along with office and retail space at the 6.3-acre Quincy Center MBTA station property.

The two companies are already partnering on a similar development at the North Quincy MBTA station, including 610 apartments and 50,000 square feet of commercial space, which was approved by Quincy officials in June.

The Quincy Center project would take place in three phases through 2031, including 300 residences and upgrades to the station and a new bus area completed by 2023, The Boston Globe reported.

The MBTA in July put out the call for developers to submit proposals to build an air rights project above the Red Line and commuter rail tracks that cut through the downtown. The project also would include redevelopment of the parking garage which was condemned in 2012 and will be partially demolished beginning in mid-January, the Patriot Ledger reported.

The project requires approval from Quincy officials and the MBTA. According to a request for proposals issued by Massachusetts Realty Group, the T’s real estate consultant, the development could include air rights above the existing station, rail right-of-way between Dimock Street and 194 Burgin Parkway and the existing bus terminal.

